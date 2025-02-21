Belgorod Territorial Defense Forces Accuse Police of Harassment, Call on Governor for Help

Members of a territorial defense unit in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region accused law enforcement authorities of arbitrary arrests and searches, the regional news outlet 7x7 reported Friday.

In a video address to Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov published on Thursday, uniformed members of the Opolcheniye 31 unit voiced concerns about police harassment.

“We face danger when performing our duties and did not expect our own security forces to endanger us,” a female member of the unit said in the video.

According to another member, police searches and interrogations were undermining the volunteer group’s ability to do their work.

“We carry out our duty in good faith, but someone has been lying and slandering us, discrediting the honor and dignity of our members,” he said.