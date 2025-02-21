Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belgorod Territorial Defense Forces Accuse Police of Harassment, Call on Governor for Help

Screen grab from Vyacheslav Gladkov VK

Members of a territorial defense unit in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region accused law enforcement authorities of arbitrary arrests and searches, the regional news outlet 7x7 reported Friday.

In a video address to Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov published on Thursday, uniformed members of the Opolcheniye 31 unit voiced concerns about police harassment.

“We face danger when performing our duties and did not expect our own security forces to endanger us,” a female member of the unit said in the video.

According to another member, police searches and interrogations were undermining the volunteer group’s ability to do their work.

“We carry out our duty in good faith, but someone has been lying and slandering us, discrediting the honor and dignity of our members,” he said.

The unit also claimed that law enforcement officials broke the arm of a 20-year-old female member during her arrest.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the arrests and police inspections, and 7x7 said it was not known whether Opolcheniye 31’s leader, Vadim Tarasenko, was under formal investigation.

Created in the fall of 2022, Opolcheniye 31 patrols streets during cross-border shelling, helps evacuate civilians and delivers humanitarian aid.

Governor Gladkov and Belgorod city Mayor Valentin Demidov both promised later on Friday to meet with the unit and “look into” their concerns.

Read more about: Belgorod

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 5 in Russian Border Town – Governor

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in 2022, the Belgorod region has faced waves of attacks.
1 Min read

Ukraine Fighting ‘Intense’ Battles in Donetsk Region

In the war-battered town of Selydove near the front line, officials said six people were wounded by Russian aerial attacks.
2 Min read

Russian State TV Cameraman Wounded in Mine Explosion

Authorities in the Belgorod region described the cameraman’s condition as “serious,” adding that he was sent to a nearby hospital for surgery.
1 Min read

6 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia’s Belgorod 

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said several drones struck a car and two vans carrying workers near the village of Berezovka.
1 Min read