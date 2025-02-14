Russian Drone Strikes Protective Shelter at Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

A Russian drone struck a protective shelter at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant overnight, Ukrainian officials and the UN’s nuclear agency said Friday.

"Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.

"The fire was extinguished. Currently, radiation levels have not increased," he added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed an explosion at the New Safe Confinement, a massive steel and concrete structure built to contain radiation from the plant’s 1986 meltdown.

The agency said radiation levels inside and outside the facility remain normal and "stable."