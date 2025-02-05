Russian Army Claims Capture of 2 More Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its forces captured two villages in eastern and northeastern Ukraine as the war nears its third anniversary, with both sides seeking to gain ground ahead of possible peace talks.
Moscow said its troops seized the village of Novomlynsk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have crossed the Oskil River, which previously separated the two armies.
Novomlynsk, located east of Kharkiv, sits along a front line where Russian troops have recently gained ground after establishing a bridgehead.
The Russian military also said its forces captured Baranivka, north of the town of Ocheretyne, an area where Moscow's troops have been advancing for months.
Russia has claimed near-daily gains in eastern Ukraine as its war stretches into its third year this month.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.