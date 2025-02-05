Russian Army Claims Capture of 2 More Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its forces captured two villages in eastern and northeastern Ukraine as the war nears its third anniversary, with both sides seeking to gain ground ahead of possible peace talks.

Moscow said its troops seized the village of Novomlynsk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have crossed the Oskil River, which previously separated the two armies.

Novomlynsk, located east of Kharkiv, sits along a front line where Russian troops have recently gained ground after establishing a bridgehead.

The Russian military also said its forces captured Baranivka, north of the town of Ocheretyne, an area where Moscow's troops have been advancing for months.

Russia has claimed near-daily gains in eastern Ukraine as its war stretches into its third year this month.