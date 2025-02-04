Support The Moscow Times!
Middle School Student Stabs Classmate in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

A seventh-grade student in the city of Yekaterinburg was arrested for stabbing a classmate following an argument, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday.

Investigators said the altercation between the two 13-year-old boys began after one allegedly “ruined” the other’s notebook. The confrontation escalated, and one of the boys retaliated by stabbing the other with a sharp object.

A video, purportedly of the incident, shows a brief scuffle before one of the boys brandishes what appears to be a knife.

Law enforcement authorities said that the victim had been bullying his classmate by repeatedly splashing him with water.

“One of the teenagers hurled insults, sparking a fight. When the victim noticed a sharp, bladed object in his opponent’s hand, he tried to escape the scene — but he didn’t make it in time,” a police spokesman was quoted as saying by TASS.

The local prosecutor’s office said the injured student was hospitalized but in “satisfactory” condition.

“An ambulance crew examined the student, provided the necessary assistance, and transported him to a hospital in Yekaterinburg,” the regional branch of Russia’s Ministry of Health said.

Authorities said neither student had a prior criminal record.

