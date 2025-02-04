Middle School Student Stabs Classmate in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

A seventh-grade student in the city of Yekaterinburg was arrested for stabbing a classmate following an argument, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday.

Investigators said the altercation between the two 13-year-old boys began after one allegedly “ruined” the other’s notebook. The confrontation escalated, and one of the boys retaliated by stabbing the other with a sharp object.

A video, purportedly of the incident, shows a brief scuffle before one of the boys brandishes what appears to be a knife.

Law enforcement authorities said that the victim had been bullying his classmate by repeatedly splashing him with water.

“One of the teenagers hurled insults, sparking a fight. When the victim noticed a sharp, bladed object in his opponent’s hand, he tried to escape the scene — but he didn’t make it in time,” a police spokesman was quoted as saying by TASS.