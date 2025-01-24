Russian Overnight Air Attacks Near Kyiv Kill At Least 3

Russian air attacks near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv killed at least three people and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said early Friday.

Black smoke billowed from a residential building damaged in a strike as rescue workers hauled out the bodies of the victims, official images from the scene showed.

"Three people were killed in an enemy attack in the Kyiv region," emergency officials said in a statement on social media.

It said fragments of a drone had struck an apartment building after the head of the region said a home had also been hit.

Ukraine's air force said that its air defense systems shot down 25 Russian drones over seven regions, including Kyiv and the western Lviv region.