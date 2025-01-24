Russian Overnight Air Attacks Near Kyiv Kill At Least 3

Russian air attacks near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv killed at least three people and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said early Friday.
Black smoke billowed from a residential building damaged in a strike as rescue workers hauled out the bodies of the victims, official images from the scene showed.
"Three people were killed in an enemy attack in the Kyiv region," emergency officials said in a statement on social media.
It said fragments of a drone had struck an apartment building after the head of the region said a home had also been hit.
Ukraine's air force said that its air defense systems shot down 25 Russian drones over seven regions, including Kyiv and the western Lviv region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at Russia and said Ukrainian allies should clamp down on sanctions to stop Moscow from producing arms.
"There must be accountability for every component for the production of Shaheds and missiles that are supplied in violation of sanctions," he said in a statement on social media.
The attack outside Kyiv came as Russian authorities said they repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow.
Russia's military said its air defense systems shot down 121 Ukrainian drones across the country and annexed Crimea.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.