Russia’s 2024 Harvest Falls Below Expectations on Bad Weather and Supply Chain Woes

Russia’s agricultural harvest came in below expectations in 2024 due to poor weather conditions and supply chain problems, according to the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT).

Production of key field crops declined to approximately 125 million tons, down 14% from an all-time record harvest of 153-155 million tons of grain in 2023. Wheat output fell to 82 million tons, a 16% decrease, while other crops, including maize, barley and sugar beets, recorded drops of around 20%. Potato production was down by 10%.

Poor weather conditions, limited access to high-quality seeds due to sanctions (Russia used to import all its seed potatoes from Europe), farm machinery and a chronic labor shortage were cited as primary factors behind the decline.

Despite the disappointing harvest, Russia remains self-sufficient in many staple food items. However, to stabilize domestic food prices, the government has imposed restrictions on grain exports. The wheat export quota for spring 2025 is set at less than 11 million tons, a sharp reduction from 29 million tons in 2024, while rice exports are banned entirely until June 2025.

“Export restrictions are critical to ensuring price stability at home but come at a cost to producers,” BOFIT notes, pointing to reduced profitability and the growing reliance on government subsidies. Domestic producers face mounting challenges as export tariffs and price controls hinder investments in seeds, machinery, and storage infrastructure.