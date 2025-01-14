Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Fires Erupt at Russian Gas, Industry Sites After Ukrainian Drone Attack

By AFP
Footage published to social media showed a fire at an industrial site in the Saratov region following the overnight drone attack in Engels, Saratov region.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Tuesday set alight a gas facility and industrial sites hundreds of kilometers from one another in Russia, authorities said.

In the energy-rich republic of Tatarstan, a drone hit a gas storage tank, sending flames and thick smoke billowing toward the sky near the city of Kazan, according to media and the regional government.

In the Saratov region more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) southwest of Kazan, a "massive drone attack" damaged two industrial sites in the city of Engels, according to the regional governor.

Tatarstan local media said the drone had struck a liquefied gas storage site near a chemical factory near Kazan, and published images showing flames and black smoke surging toward the sky.

"A gas tank caught fire... following a drone attack," the local government said on the Telegram messaging service, adding that nobody was hurt.

Meanwhile in Engels, "two industrial sites were damaged" following a "massive drone attack," regional Governor Roman Bussargin wrote on Telegram.

One of the sites was on fire, he added.

Schools in Saratov and Engels will hold classes online on Tuesday because of the attacks, he said.

The attack on Engels came days after a Jan. 8 drone strike sparked a fire at an oil site that killed two firefighters and took five days to put out, according to local authorities.

Ukraine regularly hits military and energy sites in Russia, in retaliation against Russian strikes on its territory that began when Moscow sent troops into its neighbor in February 2022.

Russia and Ukraine have upped their strikes on one another ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump has said that he aimed to stop the nearly three-year war and each side wants to be in the strongest negotiating position before the new U.S. administration begins any talks on ending the conflict.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones , Tatarstan , Saratov

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages High-Rise in Russia’s Saratov Region, Injures Residents

Regional authorities said a woman was hospitalized in serious condition, with doctors “fighting for her life.”
2 Min read

​​Russia Says Downed Ukrainian Drones, ATACMS Missiles

The Defense Ministry said it downed a Ukrainian drone over the republic of Tatarstan, which lies some 1,100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
2 Min read

Airports in Russia’s Volga Region Halt Flights Over Drone Threat

The SIBUR petrochemicals company is also evacuating employees from its factories in Nizhnekamsk, local Telegram channel reported.
1 Min read

Russia Reports Drone Attacks Over 1,000 Km From Ukraine

A defense source in Kyiv said that Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency was behind the strikes.
2 Min read