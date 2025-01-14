Fires Erupt at Russian Gas, Industry Sites After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Ukrainian drone attacks on Tuesday set alight a gas facility and industrial sites hundreds of kilometers from one another in Russia, authorities said.

In the energy-rich republic of Tatarstan, a drone hit a gas storage tank, sending flames and thick smoke billowing toward the sky near the city of Kazan, according to media and the regional government.

In the Saratov region more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) southwest of Kazan, a "massive drone attack" damaged two industrial sites in the city of Engels, according to the regional governor.

Tatarstan local media said the drone had struck a liquefied gas storage site near a chemical factory near Kazan, and published images showing flames and black smoke surging toward the sky.

"A gas tank caught fire... following a drone attack," the local government said on the Telegram messaging service, adding that nobody was hurt.