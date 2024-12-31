Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Genealogy Platform MyHeritage Suspends Services in Russia

MyHeritage

Israel-based genealogy platform MyHeritage is suspending services in Russia and plans to delete the personal data of Russian users, independent media reported Tuesday, citing emails that clients received from the company.

“Due to local regulations in Russia, MyHeritage is required to stop providing its services in Russia and to stop hosting personal data of Russian users,” read a message of one client shared on social media.

The company informed users that all accounts and associated data of Russian clients would be permanently deleted by Feb. 1, 2025.

“We encourage you to export your family tree data and/or DNA, should you wish to keep it,” the message added.

Founded in 2003 by Israeli entrepreneur Gilad Japhet, MyHeritage provides genealogy services through an international records database and genetic testing.

In 2022, Russian authorities fined MyHeritage 1.5 million rubles ($13,186) for failing to comply with laws requiring user data to be stored on servers located in Russia.

Russia’s data localization law applies to both domestic and foreign companies and has led to restrictions on platforms such as LinkedIn, which was blocked in 2016 for non-compliance.

The Moscow Times contacted MyHeritage for comment, but the company did not immediately respond.

Read more about: Personal data

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Millions of Beeline Clients’ Data Leaked – Kommersant

The mobile operator said the information is outdated and those responsible have been punished.

Sberbank Hit by Huge Data Breach

Millions of customers’ data found on black market in Russian banking’s largest ever cybersecurity leak.

Hackers Hit Bulgaria Sending Data From Russian Email

It was probably motivated by Bulgaria's move to buy eight new Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters from the United States.

Massive Data Breach Exposes Russian Officials’ Passports, Reports Say

The breach affected 360,000 current and former officials' data, including high-ranking figures in the State Duma.