Genealogy Platform MyHeritage Suspends Services in Russia

Israel-based genealogy platform MyHeritage is suspending services in Russia and plans to delete the personal data of Russian users, independent media reported Tuesday, citing emails that clients received from the company.

“Due to local regulations in Russia, MyHeritage is required to stop providing its services in Russia and to stop hosting personal data of Russian users,” read a message of one client shared on social media.

The company informed users that all accounts and associated data of Russian clients would be permanently deleted by Feb. 1, 2025.

“We encourage you to export your family tree data and/or DNA, should you wish to keep it,” the message added.

Founded in 2003 by Israeli entrepreneur Gilad Japhet, MyHeritage provides genealogy services through an international records database and genetic testing.

In 2022, Russian authorities fined MyHeritage 1.5 million rubles ($13,186) for failing to comply with laws requiring user data to be stored on servers located in Russia.

Russia’s data localization law applies to both domestic and foreign companies and has led to restrictions on platforms such as LinkedIn, which was blocked in 2016 for non-compliance.

The Moscow Times contacted MyHeritage for comment, but the company did not immediately respond.