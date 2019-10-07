Millions of Beeline Clients’ Data Leaked – Kommersant

Kommersant checked the database, which list Beeline’s internet clients, and found that it includes full names, addresses and phone numbers.

Personal data relating to the Russian mobile operator Beeline’s 2016 database of 8.7 million clients has been leaked, the Kommersant business daily reported citing banking security department sources.

Beeline’s press office told Kommersant the leak was a small part of the 2017 customer database, not the full 2016 list, and added that it had detected the breach two years ago.

“All of the guilty were found and punished. Now most of the information is outdated,” a Beeline press office representative said, adding that Beeline’s security service is still investigating the incident.

Beeline is one of the leading mobile operators in Russia, with 55.3 million clients.

Last week, cyber security experts found that the personal details of millions of Sberbank customers may have been leaked, in what would be the largest-ever data breach in Russian banking.