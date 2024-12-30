Lavrov Says Moscow Against Western Peacekeepers in Post-War Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would oppose the deployment of Western peacekeeping forces to Ukraine as part of any settlement to end the nearly three-year conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier this month floated the idea of stationing foreign troops to enforce a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

In an interview published Monday by Russia's Foreign Ministry, Lavrov told the state-run TASS news agency that Moscow opposed that idea, as well as others being proposed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

"We are not satisfied with the proposals being voiced by representatives of the president-elect to postpone Ukrainian NATO membership for 20 years and to send to Ukraine a peacekeeping contingent of 'British and European forces,'" Lavrov was quoted as saying.

The Kremlin has previously said it was "too early to talk about peacekeepers."