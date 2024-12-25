32 Passengers Survive Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash in Kazakhstan

An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet with 67 people on board crashed early Wednesday in western Kazakhstan after veering from its scheduled route, officials said.

Kazakh authorities said 32 people had survived the crash of the Embraer 190 near the city of Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea. The plane was flying from the Azerbaijani capital Baku on the western shore of the Caspian to the city of Grozny in Russia's republic of Chechnya.

Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said preliminary findings suggested that the aircraft crashed as a result of colliding with a flock of birds. A video of the crash shared on social media showed the plane, with its landing gear deployed, falling dramatically toward the ground before it burst into flames.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev cut short a visit to Russia where he had been due to attend an informal summit of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a grouping of former Soviet nations, his office said in a statement.

Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the plane had 62 passengers and five crew on board. It added that the plane "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers (1.9 miles) from Aktau.