U.S. Grants Turkey Exemption From Sanctions on Gazprombank, Energy Minister Says

The United States has exempted Turkey from sanctions on Russia’s Gazprombank so that it can continue to pay for gas imports, the Turkish energy minister told Bloomberg.
Washington sanctioned dozens of Russian banks in November, including Gazprombank, which since March 2022 had been the only bank countries could use to pay for Russian gas supplies. In response to the obstacle, Putin signed an order allowing foreign buyers to pay for gas using other Russian banks until April 2025.
According to U.S. authorities, Gazprombank has facilitated payments for soldiers, including combat bonuses, and enabled Russia’s purchase of military equipment for its war in Ukraine. Other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom had previously sanctioned the bank.
Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said his country had received an exception from Washington’s sanctions on Gazprombank following talks with U.S. officials. Earlier, the minister said Turkey risked falling under sanctions if it did not receive a waiver.
That announcement comes just days after Hungary, which like Turkey relies on Russian oil and gas imports, revealed it would be granted an exemption for making gas payments through Gazprombank.
Besides Turkey and Hungary, Slovakia has been another major importer of Russian gas grappling with how to pay for energy supplies following sanctions on Gazprombank. According to Reuters, Slovakia’s main state-owned gas buyer SPP has not received notification of a gas payment exemption.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.