6 Killed in Ukrainian Rocket Attack on Kursk Region, Governor Says

At least six people including a child were killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack on a town in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region, Russian authorities said Friday evening.

“Ukrainian nationalists deliberately chose peaceful sites and public facilities as their targets,” acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein, who was meeting with federal lawmakers in Moscow, said in an initial video message on Telegram. He said the attack happened in the town of Rylsk, which has a population of less than 15,000 people.

“I’ve already sent the acting chairman of the [Kursk region] government, Alexei Dedov, and his deputies to the site [of the rocket attack],” Khinshtein said, adding that emergency service personnel were responding to the incident.

Later on Friday, the acting governor confirmed reports that five adults and one child were killed in the strikes, which he said were carried out with U.S.-made HIMARS rockets. Another eight people were injured, including a teenager, and sent to a nearby hospital.