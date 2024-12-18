Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Bans U.S. Cyber Security Firm Recorded Future as 'Undesirable' Organization

By AFP
Zuma / TASS

Russia's Prosecutor General's office on Wednesday designated U.S. private cyber security firm Recorded Future as an "undesirable" organization, accusing it of being involved in cyberattacks against Moscow.

With offices in the United States, Britain, Japan, Singapore and Sweden, Recorded Future specializes in identifying cyber threats and helps firms identify and quantify IT risks worldwide. Mastercard acquired the Boston-based company in September. 

In a statement, Russia's Prosecutor General said the company's employees "actively cooperate with the CIA and intelligence services of other countries and provide informational and technical support for the anti-Russian propaganda campaign undertaken by the West."

Moscow began compiling a list of "undesirable" organizations in 2015, which has now ballooned to 194 entities, including The Moscow Times. Being listed as "undesirable" means organizations are forced to shut down inside Russia.

Russian citizens who work for "undesirable" organizations, finance them or collaborate with them may also be subject to criminal prosecution. Leaders of an "undesirable" organization can face up to six years in prison, while participating in the organization's activities can bring a four-year jail term.

