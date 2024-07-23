×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Lawmakers Pass Bill Expanding ‘Undesirable’ Label to Include State-Affiliated Orgs

duma.gov.ru

Lawmakers in Russia’s lower-house State Duma voted Tuesday to expand the criteria for blacklisting organizations as “undesirable” to include any entity affiliated with a foreign government.

The 2015 law, initially aimed at foreign-funded NGOs, has gradually been extended to target independent news outlets, human rights groups, environmental organizations and educational institutions. The recent amendments would empower Russia’s Justice Ministry to label any state-sponsored entity as “undesirable,” imposing similar criminal penalties as those for NGOs.

Current law allows the Russian authorities to sentence members of “undesirable” groups to up to four years in prison, while leaders can face up to six years.

Experts believe the new legislation, if signed into law, could be used to target state-backed media outlets such as the BBC, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and Deutsche Welle. To become law, the bill must be passed by the upper-house Federation Council and signed by President Vladimir Putin.

“Undesirable” organizations must cease all operations within Russia, and it is illegal for individuals and media outlets to republish or share their content.

Russia’s Justice Ministry has designated 178 organizations as “undesirable” — including The Moscow Times.

Read more about: Undesirable , State Duma

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

new bill

Russia Moves to Ban Foreign State-Funded Orgs as ‘Undesirables’

Senior State Duma lawmaker Vasily Piskarev accused the West of forcing Russia to expand its criteria for “undesirable” organizations.
1 Min read
on the run, on the job

Fugitive Russian Lawmaker Retains Position in Parliament 1 Year After Bribery Conviction – Report

In August 2022, deputy Vadim Belousov was found guilty of accepting a bribe of 3.2 billion rubles — described as the largest in modern Russia’s history...
1 Min read
softened laws

Russia to Allow ‘Extremist’ Maps Showing Pre-Occupation Ukraine – Reports

Mapmakers will not be punished for displaying occupied territories as part of Ukraine before their capture by Russian forces.
2 Min read
all in the family

Putin’s Cousin Forms New ‘Russia Without Corruption’ Party

Roman Putin's new party reportedly plans to run in the 2021 State Duma elections.