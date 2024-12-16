Sailors Rescued From Second Russian Oil Tanker Damaged in Storm

All crew members of a Russian-flagged oil tanker damaged during a heavy storm were rescued on Monday, completing rescue efforts that were delayed overnight due to bad weather.

Volgoneft 239 was damaged alongside Volgoneft 212, which split in half and sank, when the tankers were caught in a storm in the Kerch Strait on Sunday, causing an oil spill and the death of one crew member.

Both tankers were carrying around 8,600 metric tons of mazut, a low-grade heavy fuel oil used in power plants in the former Soviet Union, the state-run news agency TASS quoted an anonymous emergency official as saying.

The Russian government said Monday that a “partial leakage” of oil products occurred, with an inter-agency cleanup effort being prepared.