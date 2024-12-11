Russia Jails 10 Men for Anti-Israel Riots at Dagestan Airport

Two courts in the southern Russian Stavropol region sentenced 10 men to more than eight years in prison on Wednesday, each for an anti-Israeli riot at an airport in the southern republic of Dagestan, according to the Stavropol Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

A mob of 1,200 people stormed the Makhachkala International Airport on Oct. 29, 2023, seeking to confront Jews and Israelis who were rumored to have arrived on a flight from Tel Aviv. The riot, which caused extensive injuries and damage, took place amid anger in Russia’s North Caucasus region over Israel’s war against Hamas militants in Palestine.

As many as 91 people were jailed in the aftermath.

The Alexandrovsky regional court in Stavropol found seven men guilty of mass rioting and traffic safety violations. One of them was also found guilty of using violence against a law enforcement officer.

The seven men were sentenced to between eight and nine years in a medium-security prison.