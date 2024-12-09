Russia’s FSB Raids Scam Call Center, Arrests Israeli-Ukrainian Head

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday it had raided a call center that defrauded 100,000 people in 50 countries, including the European Union.

Video shared by the intelligence agency showed masked agents storming a business center, rounding up employees of various ethnicities and examining computers and servers at the call center.

“The call centers were part of an international organized crime ring engaged in massive fraud against citizens of the EU, U.K., Canada, Brazil, India, Japan and others under the guise of investment deals,” the FSB said. “Revenues from its illegal activities reached $1 million a day.”

Russia’s FSB claimed the call center was part of an international network that “operated in the interests of” former Georgian defense minister David Kezerashvili, identified as the founder of a company named Milton Group, and said to be hiding in London.

The FSB said it arrested 11 managers and employees, including an Israeli-Ukrainian citizen identified by J. D. Keselman and said to be one of the company’s heads. An arrest warrant was also issued for an Israeli-Georgian citizen identified by the last name Todua and the initial D, reportedly the other company head.

The global investigative journalist network OCCRP published a report into the Milton Group’s Kyiv office in 2020, based on evidence provided by a whistleblower.

The report identified David Todua as the owner of Cyprus-based company Naspay, which had allegedly handled many of Milton Group’s online credit card payments.