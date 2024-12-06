Russians in Syria Urged to Leave Country

Russian citizens who live in Syria should flee the lightning Islamist-led rebel offensive using any available commercial passenger flights, the Russian Embassy in Damascus said Friday.

“The Russian Embassy in Damascus reminds Russian citizens living in the SAR [Syrian Arab Republic] of the possibility of leaving the country using commercial flights through operating airports,” it said.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, the diplomatic mission described the more than week-long rebel advance as a “difficult military and political situation in Syria.”

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel alliance launched its offensive on northern Syria on Nov. 27 seeking to overthrow Russian- and Iranian-backed President Bashar al-Assad.

In a little over a week and for the first time since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, HTS captured Syria’s second city Aleppo, as well as the strategically located city of Hama.

The rebels recently announced on Telegram their capture of Hama following street battles with government forces, describing it as "the complete liberation of the city.”