Moscow Says Russia, Iran, Turkey in ‘Close Contact’ Over Syria Conflict

Russia, Iran and Turkey are in "close contact" over the conflict in Syria, Moscow said Wednesday, after a shock offensive has seen Islamist-led rebels capture the second-largest city of Aleppo.

"The foreign ministers of the three guarantor countries — Russia, Iran and Turkey — are in close contact with each other," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

Moscow is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is supporting his attempts to quash the rebellion with air strikes, while Ankara has historically supported some anti-government forces.

Russia and Turkey brokered a 2016 ceasefire between the various rebel groups and Syrian forces, with Iran joining as a "guarantor state."

Zakharova said Russia was "actively working with international partners to ensure the rapid stabilization of the situation in Syria."