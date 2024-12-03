Kyiv Says Repelled Russian Push Over East Ukrainian River

Ukraine said Tuesday that its forces had repelled a Russian effort to cross a key waterway on the eastern frontline, as Moscow's army claimed to have seized two more villages in its grinding advance.

Almost three years after invading, Russia's forces are accelerating their offensive, capturing more Ukrainian territory in November than in any month since March 2022, according to AFP analysis of data from the US Institute for the Study of War.

Kyiv said Russian forces had tried to cross the Oskil River, which has long been a de facto front line across the east of the war-scarred country.

The waterway winds its way from Russia's western border through the northeast of Ukraine, with Moscow and Kyiv's forces entrenched on either side of sections of its banks.

"As a result of the successful operation, the enemy was destroyed. The right bank of the Oskil River is under the control of the Defense Forces," the Ukrainian military said in a statement.

Ukrainian military bloggers had over recent days reported a Russian push over the river near the village of Novomlynsk in the northeastern Kharkiv region.