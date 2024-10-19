Russia Says Captured Another Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russian troops have meanwhile also stepped up attacks in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia.

Kurakhove, home to about 20,000 people before Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, lies south of Pokrovsk, a logistic hub.

Russia has been concentrating its offensive on Kurakhove with Moscow's troops at its gates, just a few kilometers from the center.

Kurakhove lies west of Donetsk city, which is already under Russian control. Russia's Defense Ministry said, "The locality of Zoryane...has been liberated."

Russia on Saturday said it has taken the village of Zoryane in eastern Ukraine, enabling its troops to approach the industrial hub of Kurakhove.

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

