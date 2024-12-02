Russia Launches 30K Cases Over Social Media Use Since 2010 – Novaya Gazeta Europe

Russian law enforcement authorities have launched more than 30,000 criminal and administrative cases for social media posts, shares and “likes” since 2010, the independent news website Novaya Gazeta Europe reported Monday.

Citing publicly available data from Russian courts between 2010 and October 2024, the outlet said around 1,200 of the 30,000 social media prosecutions were criminal cases.

The most common social media activities targeted by criminal prosecution were posts (695 cases), followed by comments (304 cases), videos (288 cases) and images (140 cases).

The most common social media activities targeted by administrative prosecutions were images (12,000 cases), followed by posts (10,000 cases), videos (6,000 cases), audio files (4,000 cases) and comments (3,000 cases). Direct messages and shares were targeted in 896 and 323 cases, respectively.

Russia’s social network Vkontakte accounted for almost 80% of administrative cases and 46% of criminal cases.

Telegram, the popular messaging app, ranked second with one-quarter of all criminal cases.