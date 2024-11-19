Putin Lowers Threshold for Using Nuclear Weapons in Updated Doctrine, Sparking Escalation Concerns

President Vladimir Putin approved changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine Tuesday, expanding conditions under which nuclear weapons could be used, including in cases of attacks by non-nuclear states supported by nuclear powers.

The updates follow reports that U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Kyiv to use long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russia, a move the Kremlin warned could lead to “a significant new round of escalation.”

The revised doctrine states that nuclear strikes could be justified by “aggression against the Russian Federation … by any non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state.”

It also identifies threats such as “the deployment by a potential adversary of missile defense systems, medium- and short-range ballistic missiles, precision non-nuclear and hypersonic weapons, strike drones and directed energy weapons” as grounds for potential nuclear retaliation.

The document emphasizes that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in response to any weapons of mass destruction used against it or its allies, or in the event of aggression using conventional weapons that threaten the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Russia or Belarus.

According to nuclear arms control expert Pavel Podvig, a senior researcher at the UN’s Institute for Disarmament Research, a key change in Russia’s updated doctrine is the language shift from stating that aggression “puts the very existence of the state in jeopardy” to saying that it “poses a critical threat to the sovereignty and/or territorial integrity” of the state.