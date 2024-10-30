U.S. Sanctions Nearly 400 Firms, Accusing Them of Aiding Russia’s War Effort

Washington on Wednesday unveiled a new round of sanctions against almost 400 people and companies it accused of supplying Russia with advanced technology to support its "war machine."
The U.S. Treasury Department announced sweeping sanctions against 275 individuals and entities in countries including India, China, Switzerland and Turkey, with the restrictions aimed at "disrupting global evasion networks."
"The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action across the globe to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.
"As evidenced by today's action, we are unyielding in our resolve to diminish and degrade Russia's ability to equip its war machine and stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls," he added.
The Treasury's sanctions were supported by additional new restrictions introduced by the U.S. State Department.
"Building on the unprecedented measures we have already imposed in coordination with our allies and partners, the United States is today imposing sanctions on nearly 400 entities and individuals for enabling Russia's illegal war against Ukraine," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
"The Department of State is targeting sanctions circumvention by parties in multiple third countries, several senior Russian Ministry of Defense officials and defense companies, and those that support the development of Russia's future energy production and exports," he added.
The U.S. Commerce Department also unveiled trade restrictions against 40 foreign entities over "their support for the Kremlin's illegal war in Ukraine."
In addition, trade authorities tightened existing restrictions on another 49 foreign entities from countries including China, Britain and the United Arab Emirates "to address their procurement of high-priority US-branded microelectronics and other items on behalf of Russia."
"American products do not belong in the hands of those who prop up Russia's defense industrial base," Commerce Department Under-Secretary for Industry and Security, Alan Estevez, said in a statement.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.