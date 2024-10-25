4 Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack at St. Petersburg Supermarket

At least four people were hospitalized after a man attacked several shoppers at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russian media reported Friday.
Eyewitnesses told the Fontanka news outlet that an “aggressive man” hurled champagne bottles at people inside the O’Key supermarket before grabbing a knife from a display window and using it to attack shoppers.
“We all dropped everything and ran away to hide from him. He chased down some woman in the middle of the store and stabbed her in the chest,” Fontanka quoted one of the eyewitnesses as saying.
A video showed store employees calling out for first aid kits as they tried to help a person who had been injured.
Fontanka later reported that the suspected attacker, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on charges of attempted murder.
Two victims, a security guard and a female shopper, were reportedly hospitalized while four others escaped serious injuries. Fontanka later said three of the victims were in serious condition.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.