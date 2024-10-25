4 Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack at St. Petersburg Supermarket

At least four people were hospitalized after a man attacked several shoppers at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russian media reported Friday.

Eyewitnesses told the Fontanka news outlet that an “aggressive man” hurled champagne bottles at people inside the O’Key supermarket before grabbing a knife from a display window and using it to attack shoppers.

“We all dropped everything and ran away to hide from him. He chased down some woman in the middle of the store and stabbed her in the chest,” Fontanka quoted one of the eyewitnesses as saying.