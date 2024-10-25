Support The Moscow Times!
4 Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack at St. Petersburg Supermarket

At least four people were hospitalized after a man attacked several shoppers at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russian media reported Friday.

Eyewitnesses told the Fontanka news outlet that an “aggressive man” hurled champagne bottles at people inside the O’Key supermarket before grabbing a knife from a display window and using it to attack shoppers.

“We all dropped everything and ran away to hide from him. He chased down some woman in the middle of the store and stabbed her in the chest,” Fontanka quoted one of the eyewitnesses as saying. 

A video showed store employees calling out for first aid kits as they tried to help a person who had been injured.

Fontanka later reported that the suspected attacker, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

Two victims, a security guard and a female shopper, were reportedly hospitalized while four others escaped serious injuries. Fontanka later said three of the victims were in serious condition.

