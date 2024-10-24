French Supermarket Chain Auchan to Sell Russian Business – Reports

French retail giant Auchan is in “the final stage of negotiations” to sell its Russian subsidiary to local buyers after more than 20 years in the country, the business publication La Lettre reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
Auchan reportedly narrowed its options to two potential buyers after receiving 10 “unsolicited expressions of interest” over the past two years, according to Le Figaro.
Auchan’s Russian subsidiary dismissed the reports, calling them “rumors” that have circulated for years.
However, if a sale does go through, Auchan would face a 60% discount and be required to pay a 35% fee to the Russian government after officials in Moscow recently tightened exit rules for foreign companies.
Shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Auchan said it would maintain its operations in Russia to continue supplying the country and supporting its local workforce, a decision that prompted calls for a boycott from Kyiv.
Auchan, owned by the Mulliez family, employs around 30,000 people and operates 230 stores across Russia.
Last year, Ukraine called Auchan a “full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression” following a media investigation that claimed the company supplied goods to the Russian military.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.