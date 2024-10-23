UN Chief Arrives in Russia to Attend BRICS Summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Russia on Wednesday to attend this week’s BRICS summit, his first visit to the country in more than two years.

Russia is hosting the three-day summit in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan, where the speaker of the regional legislative assembly greeted Guterres after his plane landed at the city’s airport.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry slammed the visit, saying the UN chief made the “wrong choice that does not advance the cause of peace” after earlier rejecting an invitation to attend Kyiv’s peace summit in Switzerland.

The United Nations maintains that BRICS — a nine-member organization that includes China and India — holds “great importance” given the bloc represents almost half the world’s population.