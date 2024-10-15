Russian Strike Kills 1, Wounds 16 in Southern Ukraine

A Russian missile strike overnight killed one woman and wounded 16 others in southern Ukraine's Mykolaiv, where Moscow has recently ramped up air attacks, authorities said Tuesday.
Photos released by first responders showed several buildings engulfed in flames and firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.
"Last night the enemy attacked Mykolaiv. A woman was killed," emergency services said, adding that 16 people were injured.
Mykolaiv had an estimated pre-war population of just under half a million people. It came under heavy bombardment when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops out of the area later that year.
However, Russia continues to strike the riverside town near the Black Sea coast, and over recent weeks, it has stepped up attacks on the nearby port city of Odesa, damaging civilian ships and port facilities.
The Ukrainian air force, meanwhile, said it had downed 12 of 17 Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russia at Ukraine overnight, including over the Mykolaiv region.
