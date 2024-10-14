Russia's Defense Minister Arrives in China for Military Talks

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Beijing Monday for talks with China's military leadership as the two countries ramp up economic and military cooperation.

Moscow and Beijing have forged closer ties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, an alliance that has drawn anxiety in the West as both countries seek to expand their global influence.

During his visit to China, Belousov will "hold a number of negotiations with the country's military and military-political leadership," according to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry.

A video published by the ministry showed Belousov being saluted by Chinese servicemen in Beijing as an army band played the Russian national anthem.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Moscow invaded Ukraine, and the two countries have carried out a series of military drills together since then.

President Vladimir Putin said in August that Russia's economic and trade links with China were "yielding results," and that the two were working on joint "economic and humanitarian" projects.

Last month, Russian and Chinese warships carried out joint drills in the Sea of Japan, part of a major naval exercise that Putin said was the largest of its kind for three decades.