Fire at Chechnya Petrol Station Kills Four, Including Children

A fire at a petrol station in Russia's Chechnya killed four people, including two children, emergency services said Saturday.

Authorities released images of more than two dozen firefighters extinguishing the blaze at an almost totally destroyed petrol station with burnt-out cars in Chechnya's main city, Grozny.

"Unfortunately, four people died, including two children," Russia's Emergency Ministry said.

The ministry said the fire had been put out.

Officials said the petrol station is on Grozny's Mohammad Ali Avenue, close to the center of the Chechen capital.

Social media videos showed a large explosion with flames going into the air.

Russia's North Caucasus has seen several deadly blasts at service stations recently.

Last month, an explosion at a petrol station in the neighboring Dagestan region killed 13 people. In August 2023, a similar explosion killed 35 people in Dagestan and injured dozens.