Russia Calls U.S. Actions in Asia ‘Destructive’ at ASEAN Summit

By AFP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / kremlin.ru

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday called US actions in Asia "destructive," accusing Washington of being behind a "militarization" of Japan and attempting to turn other countries against Russia and China.

"The destructive character of U.S. actions in this part of the world is obvious," Lavrov told reporters at an East Asia Summit in Laos.

Asked about Japan's proposal for a NATO-style Asian pact, Lavrov said: "Ideas about creating military blocs always carry risks of confrontation that could escalate."

"As far as Japan is concerned, we are seriously concerned about its militarisation... The Japanese are obviously being pushed to such a course by the United States," he said.

Lavrov also said the U.S., Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia had attempted to make the summit's final statement "deeply politicized" and it therefore "could not be adopted."

He said Western countries wanted to exploit their ties with ASEAN "above all against the interests of Russia and China."

