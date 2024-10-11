Russia Calls U.S. Actions in Asia ‘Destructive’ at ASEAN Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday called US actions in Asia "destructive," accusing Washington of being behind a "militarization" of Japan and attempting to turn other countries against Russia and China.
"The destructive character of U.S. actions in this part of the world is obvious," Lavrov told reporters at an East Asia Summit in Laos.
Asked about Japan's proposal for a NATO-style Asian pact, Lavrov said: "Ideas about creating military blocs always carry risks of confrontation that could escalate."
"As far as Japan is concerned, we are seriously concerned about its militarisation... The Japanese are obviously being pushed to such a course by the United States," he said.
Lavrov also said the U.S., Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia had attempted to make the summit's final statement "deeply politicized" and it therefore "could not be adopted."
He said Western countries wanted to exploit their ties with ASEAN "above all against the interests of Russia and China."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.