Toll From Russian Strike on Odesa Rises to Seven

The toll from a Russian ballistic missile strike on port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region rose to seven dead and 10 wounded, authorities said Thursday.
Wednesday’s attack struck a civilian container ship flying the flag of Panama, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper.
“Unfortunately, the death toll as a result of yesterday's Russian missile attack has risen to seven,” Kiper wrote in a social media post on Thursday.
“This morning, a 46-year-old port worker died in hospital. Medics did their best, but his injuries were too severe,” he added.
Kiper had said earlier that the attack on the Black Sea port city was the third on a civilian vessel in four days.
Russia has targeted Ukraine's coastal Odesa region throughout the war, hitting boats and grain silos in what Kyiv says is an illegal attempt to destroy its export capacity.
Ukraine was one of the largest exporters of grain in the world before Russia's invasion in February 2022, but repeated attacks on its port and storage facilities have severely curbed its output.
The attack comes two days after a Russian missile hit a Palau-flagged ship in the port of Odesa, killing one person aboard, according to local authorities.
