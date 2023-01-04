Russia's Military Leadership Feels Pressure From Makiivka Fallout

The Ukrainian New Year's missile strike on Makiivka has led to a usually reticent Moscow admitting its largest single loss of life since it sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and has been met with anger among the Russian population.

The strike's rising death toll intensified criticism of Russia's military high command, with even pro-Kremlin commentators suggesting the death toll could yet climb into the hundreds.

The deadly strike came after months of domestic anger directed towards the Russian military in the wake of the Kremlin's unpopular mobilization drive.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said the death toll had climbed to 89. It also announced a commission would investigate exactly what happened and vowed that any "guilty" officials would be punished.

In a video, Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov said the tragedy had likely taken place because Russian troops had used cell phones, giving away their location to Ukrainian forces.

But some critics have accused the military of trying to shift the blame.

State television military correspondents — whose influence has risen during the offensive — have accused top commanders of deadly incompetence.