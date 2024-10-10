Nausea, Headaches and Coughing: Locals Complain Amid Crimean Oil Refinery Fire Caused By Ukrainian Strike

A major fire at an oil refinery in Russian-annexed Crimea has sparked complaints from local residents, raising concerns over safety and environmental impact.

Kyiv's forces reported a “successful strike” on an offshore oil terminal near the Black Sea port town of Feodosia on Monday, sparking a fire that prompted local authorities to evacuate over 1,000 people.

Locals have since complained of adverse symptoms amid the fire that has spread to up to 2,500 square meters as of early Wednesday, according to the government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

"I felt like coughing just going past the construction site, the smoke enveloped the entire sky and seemed to hang lower,” Feodosia resident Anastasia Kuznetsova posted on the social media site VKontakte.

Some residents complained about how the fire was still not extinguished after four days of burning.

On Thursday, the Russian-appointed mayor of Feodosia, Igor Tkachenko, wrote on Telegram that “efforts to mitigate the aftermath of the emergency are ongoing.”