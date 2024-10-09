Chechnya’s Kadyrov Speaks Out Against Russia’s ‘Medieval’ Migration Laws

The head of the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov condemned a toughening of Russia’s migration laws in a social media post published Monday.
“If migration policy is to be changed, then not in such a disgusting way, when [officials] frantically pounce on all non-locals who come to their attention,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.
“Inciting hatred towards migrants in society will not do any good, but, on the contrary, will make the situation worse,” he added, urging Russian officials to “abandon medieval approaches” to regulating immigration and “develop a targeted solution to the issue” instead.
Anti-migrant sentiments in Russia have reached a fever pitch following the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow’s suburb of Krasnogorsk in March this year, which was reportedly carried out by citizens of Tajikistan.
The attack was followed by sweeping police raids on migrant communities across the country, which led to the deportation of tens of thousands of foreign workers on whom the Russian economy is increasingly reliant.
Meanwhile, Russian lawmakers have introduced sweeping changes to the country’s migration regulations in a move that prominent Central Asia analyst Temur Umarov dubbed “a process of legalized discrimination.”
“I have a feeling that someone is deliberately pitting Russia against its fraternal neighboring countries,” Kadyrov said in the post, referring to Muslim-majority Central Asian countries from where most migrant workers hail.
“The main thing [for policymakers] to understand is that there are lawbreakers and law-abiders among the migrants. By the way, there are many more of the latter — and this is important,” Kadyrov added.
