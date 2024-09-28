Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Hospital Strikes Kill 7, Ukraine Says

By AFP
Ukrainian police

Two Russian strikes on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy killed seven people Saturday, regional authorities said.

Sumy lies across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a surprise offensive early last month.

The first strike killed 1 person and damaged several floors of a hospital, and after that, patients and staff began evacuating, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"During the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again," Klymenko wrote.

Local authorities later updated the toll to seven people dead and 12 "seriously wounded."

Ukraine's National Police called the strikes a "cynical attack," as prosecutors said one policeman was killed and another injured. It said both strikes were carried out by drones and hit the hospital and a residential area.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Sumy

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Zelensky Denies Russian Foothold in Ukraine's Sumy Region

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov previously claimed that fighters from his Akhmat battalion seized the border village of Ryzhivka.
2 Min read

Russian Shelling Kills 1 in Ukraine's Sumy region

"As a result of an enemy attack, one civilian was killed and four were wounded, including two young children," Ukrainian law enforcement said.
1 Min read

Russian Strikes Cut Power for Nearly Half a Million Homes in Ukraine

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said power had been partially restored in the Sumy region on Monday morning.
1 Min read

Russia Says Thwarted Ukrainian Landings in Kherson

Some pro-Kremlin military bloggers published reports contradicting Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's statements.
1 Min read