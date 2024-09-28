Russian Hospital Strikes Kill 7, Ukraine Says

Two Russian strikes on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy killed seven people Saturday, regional authorities said.

Sumy lies across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a surprise offensive early last month.

The first strike killed 1 person and damaged several floors of a hospital, and after that, patients and staff began evacuating, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"During the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again," Klymenko wrote.

Local authorities later updated the toll to seven people dead and 12 "seriously wounded."

Ukraine's National Police called the strikes a "cynical attack," as prosecutors said one policeman was killed and another injured. It said both strikes were carried out by drones and hit the hospital and a residential area.