Dozens Killed in Russian Strike on Ukrainian City of Poltava

At least 51 people were killed and hundreds injured in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava Tuesday, authorities said, in one of the single deadliest strikes of the two-and-a-half-year war.

Kyiv said the strike hit a military education facility and a nearby hospital, but authorities did not say how many of the victims were military or civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to hold what he called "Russian scum" accountable, while rescuers worked to clear the rubble.

"As of 6 p.m. (15:00 GMT), 51 people were killed and over 200 wounded in the attack," the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said.

The strike triggered anger on Ukrainian social media after unconfirmed reports said it had targeted an outdoor military ceremony, with many blaming reckless behavior from officials who allowed the event to take place despite the threat of Russian attacks.

Zelensky said he had ordered a "full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances."

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit the hospital and educational institution, partially destroying one of the buildings, Zelensky said.

The strike took place in the morning in Poltava, a city with a pre-war population of around 300,000 people, some 300 kilometers (189 miles) east of Kyiv.

"The window blew open. Dust was everywhere. I just had time to tell my sister that a rocket was flying," said Yevhenia Chyrva, a local resident from a building damaged during the attack.