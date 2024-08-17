Zelensky Says Ukraine 'Strengthening' Positions in Russia's Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday his forces were "strengthening" their positions in Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv has been mounting a major ground offensive.

His comments come a day after Russian officials accused Ukraine of destroying a key bridge across the river Seym that cuts through the border region, as Kyiv seeks to disrupt the movement of Moscow's troops in the area.

Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrsky "reported on the strengthening of the positions of our forces in the Kursk region and the expansion of stabilized territory", Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

"As of this morning, we have replenished the exchange fund for our country," Zelensky said, referring to Russian soldiers Ukraine has captured to be used in future prisoner swaps.