Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Italian Journalists Who Entered Kursk

Russia opened a criminal probe on Saturday into two Italian journalists who reported on Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region, accusing them of crossing the border illegally.

Italian public broadcaster RAI aired a report on Wednesday showing the journalists driving into the region accompanied by Ukrainian military.

Kyiv has been carrying out a major cross-border ground assault in the Kursk region since August 6.

Russia's FSB security service said it had launched a case against "foreign journalists Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who illegally crossed the State Border of the Russian Federation", according to the RIA news agency.