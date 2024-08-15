Russian Strategic Bomber Crashes in Siberia

Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev said four crew members were on board the aircraft, adding that all of them managed to parachute to safety.

According to military officials, the suspected cause of the Tu-22M3 bomber crash was a technical malfunction.

“The crew ejected. Their lives are not in danger. The plane crashed in an uninhabited area. There is no damage on the ground,” Russia’s Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

A Russian strategic bomber crashed during a routine flight over the Siberian region of Irkutsk, state media reported late Thursday, citing military officials.

