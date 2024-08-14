Russia Reintroduces Ban on Gasoline Exports Until End of 2024

The Russian government announced Wednesday that it was reintroducing a ban on gasoline exports for another six months to "maintain a stable situation" on the domestic fuel market after major price hikes.

The government said in a statement that it has "brought in a restriction on exports of gasoline from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024."

The measure is intended to keep prices stable "during a period of continued seasonal demand and planned repairs on oil refineries," the government added.

In March, Russia introduced a six-month ban on petrol exports but then suspended it temporarily between May and July, saying that the domestic market was saturated.