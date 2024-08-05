Anti-War Russian Pianist Dies in Custody

Russian concert pianist and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in police custody after going on hunger strike, his mother confirmed Monday.

Friends and activists said last week that Kushnir died at age 39 in a pre-trial detention center in the Jewish autonomous district, a remote region of Russia’s Far East.

Federal Security Service (FSB) agents arrested Kushnir in May on charges of calling for terrorist activities in YouTube videos where he spoke out against the invasion of Ukraine.

The independent news website Mediazona reported Monday that it was able to verify Kushnir’s death with his mother, Irina Levina.

“I was informed by the FSB investigator in [the regional capital] Birobidzhan. [My son died on] July 28 of this year. From a hunger strike,” Levina, 79, was quoted as saying.

“They say they helped. They say there were IVs and they tried to support him somehow, but apparently it wasn’t enough,” she added.