What Makes the Largest U.S.-Russia Prisoner Swap Since the Cold War Unique?

The United States famously does not negotiate with terrorists. But it has shown willingness on multiple occasions to sit down with enemy states to negotiate the release of both American and foreign nationals, even giving up people who threatened their own national security in return. This latest prisoner exchange, which includes a total of 24 people from seven countries, is the largest to take place since the Cold War. The most recent prisoner swap took place in December 2022, when the U.S. exchanged Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Basketball star Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in Moscow on drug trafficking charges for carrying e-cigarette cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil. Despite efforts from Washington to include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in the deal, Moscow did not release him until this year because they did not view Bout to be a valuable enough prisoner.

Victor Bout (second from right) during the exchange for American basketball player Brittney Griner. FSB / TASS

Prisoner swaps took place regularly between the United States and the Soviet Union. In 1962, Soviet Colonel Rudof Abel — a senior KGB officer caught spying in the U.S. — was traded for American spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers on the Glienicker bridge linking East and West Germany.

The exchange of Soviet Colonel Rudof Abel for American spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers on the Glienicker bridge linking East and West Germany. Library of Congress

Twenty-three years later, on the same bridge, the U.S. released four agents from Warsaw Pact countries in return for 23 Westerners jailed for espionage. In 2010, 10 Russian sleeper agents from what was dubbed the “Illegals Program” apprehended in the U.S. were exchanged for four Russian nationals, three of whom were serving sentences for “high treason” against the Kremlin. One of the prisoners released by Russia was Sergei Skripal, a GRU colonel who worked as a double agent for British intelligence. After moving to Britain following his release, Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived an assassination attempt using a nerve agent. British authorities and an investigation by Bellingcat found the attack was carried out by Russian nationals. The Kremlin denies giving the order.