Moldova Expels Russian Diplomat Over Espionage Claims

Moldova on Thursday declared an employee of the Russian embassy in Chisinau as persona non grata, in the second espionage case to emerge in the country in recent weeks.

The move came after prosecutors on Wednesday announced the detention of two officials suspected of treason and conspiring against the country.

They did not identify the officials by name, but media reports said one is the head of the legal department in parliament, while the other worked for the country's border police.

The two had "communicated" with an employee of an embassy in Chisinau since 2023, according to the Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organised Crime and Special Cases, which did not identify the country involved.

Prosecutors added that one of the two Moldovan officials allegedly collected and gave the embassy employee "information to be used against the interests of the Republic of Moldova."