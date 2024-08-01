Moldova Expels Russian Diplomat Over Espionage Claims

Moldova on Thursday declared an employee of the Russian embassy in Chisinau as persona non grata, in the second espionage case to emerge in the country in recent weeks.
The move came after prosecutors on Wednesday announced the detention of two officials suspected of treason and conspiring against the country.
They did not identify the officials by name, but media reports said one is the head of the legal department in parliament, while the other worked for the country's border police.
The two had "communicated" with an employee of an embassy in Chisinau since 2023, according to the Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organised Crime and Special Cases, which did not identify the country involved.
Prosecutors added that one of the two Moldovan officials allegedly collected and gave the embassy employee "information to be used against the interests of the Republic of Moldova."
On Thursday morning, Russian ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned to the Moldovan foreign ministry over the decision to expel the Russian diplomat "as a result of specific activities... incompatible with diplomatic status," according to a ministry statement.
Vasnetsov told local media that "very unfriendly" actions had led to a further reduction in embassy personnel with "few diplomats left." Earlier, the Russian embassy denounced "artificially fuelled anti-Russian tensions".
Asked about the case on Wednesday, President Maia Sandu told local media that "the most important thing now is to make sure that this example of treason is sanctioned in the harshest way, as the law says."
It is the second espionage case involving Russia in recent weeks.
In June, an investigative journalism website wrote that a former Chief of the General Staff, Igor Gorgan, had regularly passed information to Russia, prompting Sandu to strip him of state distinctions.
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Moldova has expelled dozens of diplomats and employees of the Russian embassy, frequently accusing Moscow of meddling in its interests.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.