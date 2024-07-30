Kremlin Says Venezuelan Opposition Should 'Accept Defeat'

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Venezuela's opposition must accept that it lost the presidential election after protestors took to the streets to challenge official results showing a victory for Nicolas Maduro.
Several foreign countries including nine in Latin America have questioned Sunday's election results, while Venezuela's security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protestors on Monday.
"We see that the opposition does not want to accept its defeat. But we believe it must do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Moscow backs Maduro and President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated him on his victory.
Peskov also warned other countries, which he did not mention by name, against interfering in Venezuela's domestic politics.
"It's very important that attempts to sway the situation inside Venezuela are not fuelled by third countries and that Venezuela is free from outside influence," he said.
Fresh protests are expected in Venezuela on Tuesday and Maduro's campaign team has also called for a counter-march to celebrate his claimed victory.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.