Kremlin Says Venezuelan Opposition Should 'Accept Defeat'

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Venezuela's opposition must accept that it lost the presidential election after protestors took to the streets to challenge official results showing a victory for Nicolas Maduro.

Several foreign countries including nine in Latin America have questioned Sunday's election results, while Venezuela's security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protestors on Monday.

"We see that the opposition does not want to accept its defeat. But we believe it must do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Moscow backs Maduro and President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated him on his victory.

Peskov also warned other countries, which he did not mention by name, against interfering in Venezuela's domestic politics.

"It's very important that attempts to sway the situation inside Venezuela are not fuelled by third countries and that Venezuela is free from outside influence," he said.

Fresh protests are expected in Venezuela on Tuesday and Maduro's campaign team has also called for a counter-march to celebrate his claimed victory.