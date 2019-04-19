U.S. Calls On Countries to Deny Airspace to Russian Planes Destined for Venezuela

Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

The U.S. State Department spokesperson has called on countries to “follow Malta’s example” and block Russian military planes en route for Venezuela from using their airspace.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Malta refused a Russian request to use its airspace to fly military aircraft from Syria to Venezuela on April 4. Zakharova added that Malta did not provide a reason for their decision, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

“We applaud the government of Malta for refusing to allow Russian planes to use its airspace to supply the brutal former regime in Venezuela. We call on all countries to follow Malta’s example to stop the Kremlin’s support for the dictator Maduro,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted on Friday.

Russia, which has also supplied fighter jets, tanks and air defense systems to Venezuela, has dismissed U.S. criticism of its military cooperation with Caracas, saying it is not interfering in the Latin American country's internal affairs and poses no threat to regional stability.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously said that "Russia has to get out" of Venezuela and that "all options" are open to force Russia to end its assistance to Maduro, raising the prospect of new U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

Read more about: Venezuela

Read more

Venezuela

Russia Dismisses Speculation About Its 'Specialists' in Venezuela

Russia has said its "specialists" pose no threat to regional stability.
russia reacts

Kremlin Rejects Trump's Call for Russia to Pull out of Venezuela

Russian officials say their actions were lawful.
Venezuela

Trump Says Russian Military Must Leave Venezuela

Asked how he would make Russian forces leave, Trump said: "We'll see. All options are open."
opinion
Eli Lake

Russia's Moves in Venezuela Aren't That Ominous

Venezuela's Fate Depends Less on Putin Than on Trump.