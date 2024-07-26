Man Sets Himself Ablaze on Red Square – Reports

The head of a research institute that supplies communication systems to the Russian military set himself ablaze on Red Square Friday, media outlets reported, citing anonymous sources.

Mash, a Telegram news channel with purported links to Russian law enforcement, said eyewitnesses saw a man douse himself with a flammable liquid and then ignite in flames.

“Police officers promptly intervened by throwing the man to the ground and extinguishing the fire,” Mash wrote.

The Moscow-based broadcaster 360.ru, citing an anonymous source, reported that police managed to stop the self-immolation and took the man for questioning.