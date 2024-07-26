Kremlin Says Not Informed of Russian’s Arrest Over Suspected Olympics Plot

The Kremlin's spokesman on Friday said Moscow had not been informed of the arrest in France of a Russian man over a suspected "destabilization" plot targeting the Paris Olympics.

The man was detained Tuesday in Paris but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that France had not informed Russian officials.

"We have no information. We saw media reports... Our embassy in Paris should have been informed of the detention. We hope the information will be provided to them," he added.

Peskov described media reports about the case as "quite curious."

French prosecutors said the man, born in 1984, was suspected of "passing intelligence to a foreign power in order to arouse hostilities in France."