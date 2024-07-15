Russia Rejects Anti-Putin Shaman’s Plea for Hospital Transfer

Russia on Monday denied a plea from a Siberian shaman for transfer out of a severe psychiatric hospital over three years after being confined for protesting against President Vladimir Putin, his lawyer said.

Alexander Gabyshev, 55, was sent to a psychiatric hospital in January 2021 after repeatedly attempting to walk from his native republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in Russia's Far East to Moscow in a bid to "exorcise" Putin from office.

A Siberian court refused to soften his treatment and transfer him to a general psychiatric hospital in May, a decision Primorsky Regional Court upheld on Monday, his lawyer Alexei Pryanishnikov said.