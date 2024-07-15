×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russia Rejects Anti-Putin Shaman’s Plea for Hospital Transfer

By AFP
Alexander Gabyshev. Esenia Sofronova (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Russia on Monday denied a plea from a Siberian shaman for transfer out of a severe psychiatric hospital over three years after being confined for protesting against President Vladimir Putin, his lawyer said.

Alexander Gabyshev, 55, was sent to a psychiatric hospital in January 2021 after repeatedly attempting to walk from his native republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in Russia's Far East to Moscow in a bid to "exorcise" Putin from office.

A Siberian court refused to soften his treatment and transfer him to a general psychiatric hospital in May, a decision Primorsky Regional Court upheld on Monday, his lawyer Alexei Pryanishnikov said.

"We will appeal up to the Supreme Court. In the meantime, a commission of psychiatrists will hold another examination of Alexander Gabyshev in early October," Pryanishnikov said.

Russia has been criticized by rights groups for using psychiatry and forced confinement in mental institutions as a punitive tool against dissent, a practice that was systemic in the Soviet Union.

Gabyshev's involuntary confinement in psychiatric hospitals may amount to a form of torture, Amnesty International has said, while Russian rights group Memorial has recognized him as a political prisoner.

Read more about: Siberia

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

melt-resistant soil

Deep Permafrost Layers More Climate-Resilient Than Previously Thought – Study

Deep Siberian permafrost layers survived multiple warming periods but deforestation can make them more vulnerable, scientists said.
beam me up

Siberian Village Gets Internet Tower After Student Climbs Tree for Zoom Classes

Alexei Dudoladov went viral after saying he attends his lectures from a tree in the woods because his village only got 2G signal.
shaman's saga

Anti-Putin Shaman Charged With Sword Attack on Police

Alexander Gabyshev, who announced plans to restart his crusade to “exorcise” Putin this spring, is accused of violently resisting detention.
'zombie fires'

Peat Fires Smolder in Siberia Despite Bone-Chilling Temperatures

“The summer fire didn’t stop,” local media reported.